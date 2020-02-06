Taiwanese carriers Hong Kong / Macau Feb 2020 service reductions as of 06FEB20

Taiwanese carriers today (06FEB20) gradually filed additional service adjustment between Taiwan and Hong Kong, as well as Macau. Due to travel restrictions in place for travelers from Hong Kong and Macau, service reduction is in effect between 10FEB20 and 28MAR20.



Note frequency comparison is based on OAG schedules as of 13JAN20 vs GDS listing as of 1355GMT 06FEB20.

China Airlines

Hong Kong Service reduction from up to 18 daily to 2 daily

Kaohsiung – Hong Kong 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 daily service (Including 1 daily by Mandarin Airlines) cancelled

Taichung – Hong Kong 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 26 weekly Mandarin Airlines service cancelled

Tainan – Hong Kong 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly service cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Hong Kong 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 2 daily (CI903/904, CI915/916)



Note: China Airlines Group’s reduction to Mainland China is not covered on Airlineroute due to service cut is based on random dates, resulting frequency fluctuations week by week.

EVA Air

Kaohsiung – Macau 09FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly

Taichung – Macau 11FEB20 – 29FEB20 7 weekly service cancelled (No cancellations on 13FEB20)

Taipei Taoyuan – Hong Kong 11FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 9 to 3 daily (4 daily on following in Feb: 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 23)

Taipei Taoyuan – Macau 10FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily (1 daily 11FEB20 – 13FEB20)

STARLUX Airlines

Previously reported adjustment

Taipei Taoyuan – Macau

08FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 daily service cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce from 3 to 1 daily)

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily

tigerair Taiwan

Kaohsiung – Macau 07FEB20 – 31MAR20 7 weekly service cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly 06FEB20 – 20FEB20)

Taichung – Macau 07FEB20 – 31MAR20 7 weekly service cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly 06FEB20 – 20FEB20)

Taipei Taoyuan – Macau

04FEB20 – 26FEB20 Reduce from 28 weekly to 13 weekly

27FEB20 – 31MAR20 Service cancelled