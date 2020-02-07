Ethiopian Airlines Feb 2020 Hong Kong / Manila routing changes

Ethiopian Airlines during the month of February 2020 is adjusting service to Hong Kong. Previously reported, the airline for this month already temporary suspended Bangkok – Hong Kong sector of Addis Ababa – Bangkok – Hong Kong route. Existing 4 weekly Addis Ababa – Hong Kong – Manila service, has already changed to Addis Ababa – Manila – Hong Kong – Addis Ababa triangle routing.



This adjustment is scheduled from 03FEB20 to 29FEB20.



ET644 ADD0255 – 1910MNL2025 – 2225HKG 787 x135

ET645 MNL2025 – 2225HKG2355 – 0555+1ADD 787 x135