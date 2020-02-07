Ethiopian Airlines Feb 2020 Hong Kong / Manila routing changes

By Jim Liu

Ethiopian Airlines during the month of February 2020 is adjusting service to Hong Kong. Previously reported, the airline for this month already temporary suspended Bangkok – Hong Kong sector of Addis Ababa – Bangkok – Hong Kong route. Existing 4 weekly Addis Ababa – Hong Kong – Manila service, has already changed to Addis Ababa – Manila – Hong Kong – Addis Ababa triangle routing.

This adjustment is scheduled from 03FEB20 to 29FEB20.

ET644 ADD0255 – 1910MNL2025 – 2225HKG 787 x135
ET645 MNL2025 – 2225HKG2355 – 0555+1ADD 787 x135