Saudia proposes 3Q20 Manchester service increase

Saudia in the third quarter of 2020 intends to increase Jeddah – Manchester service, as the airline files 7 weekly flights, instead of 5. Additional service is scheduled on Mondays and Fridays, from 03JUL20 to 31AUG20, however reservation is not available for the moment. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operates this route.



SV123 JED0815 – 1240MAN 789 1

SV123 JED0845 – 1310MAN 789 x1



SV124 MAN1440 – 2255JED 789 1

SV124 MAN1510 – 2325JED 789 x1