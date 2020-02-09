Air China / China Southern removes Boeing 747 / Airbus A380 Feb 2020 schedule

Air China and China Southern in last week’s schedule update removed Boeing 747 and Airbus A380 service from its domestic schedule, for the period of 10FEB20 – 29FEB20. As of 08FEB20, following routes previously served by 747 and A380 will not be available based on schedule listing, however last-minute aircraft change remains possible.
Air China 747-400
Beijing Capital – Guangzhou
Beijing Capital – Sanya
Beijing Capital – Shenzhen
Air China 747-8I
Beijing Capital – Guangzhou
Beijing Capital – Chongqing
Beijing Capital – Shanghai Hongqiao
China Southern A380
Beijing Capital - Guangzhou
Beijing Capital – Shenzhen
Air China’s Boeing 747-8I and China Southern’s A380 service on International service for the period of 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 is also removed.
