Air China / China Southern removes Boeing 747 / Airbus A380 Feb 2020 schedule

Air China and China Southern in last week’s schedule update removed Boeing 747 and Airbus A380 service from its domestic schedule, for the period of 10FEB20 – 29FEB20. As of 08FEB20, following routes previously served by 747 and A380 will not be available based on schedule listing, however last-minute aircraft change remains possible.



Air China 747-400

Beijing Capital – Guangzhou

Beijing Capital – Sanya

Beijing Capital – Shenzhen



Air China 747-8I

Beijing Capital – Guangzhou

Beijing Capital – Chongqing

Beijing Capital – Shanghai Hongqiao



China Southern A380

Beijing Capital - Guangzhou

Beijing Capital – Shenzhen



Air China’s Boeing 747-8I and China Southern’s A380 service on International service for the period of 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 is also removed.