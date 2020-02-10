Jin Air Feb / Mar 2020 Asia service adjustment

Jin Air during the month of February and March 2020 is adjusting service on various routes, including service reductions. Note the following list excludes service to China, Hong Kong and Macau.



Busan – Okinawa 04MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Busan – Sapporo New Chitose 05MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Cebu 17FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily (Planned 3rd daily service scheduled until 16FEB20, instead of 01MAR20)

Seoul Incheon – Guam 19FEB20 – 17FEB20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily (Planned 2nd daily service scheduled until 18FEB20, instead of 01MAR20)

Seoul Incheon – Hanoi 13FEB20 – 29MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly (Previous plan: 03MAR20 – 29MAR20)

Seoul Incheon – Kalibo 02MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Johor Bahru 10FEB20 – 01MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 07FEB20 – 28MAR20 737-800 replaces 777-200ER