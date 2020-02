Air India S20 International Frequency adjustment as of 10FEB20

Air India in summer 2020 season is adjusting operational frequencies on various International routes from Delhi, reflected in recent schedule update.



Delhi – Hong Kong 29MAR20 – 03SEP20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

Delhi – Milan Malpensa 31MAR20 – 06SEP20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Delhi – Seoul Incheon 29MAR20 – 05SEP20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Delhi – Shanghai Pu Dong 29MAR20 – 04SEP20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

Delhi – Sydney 04APR20 – 31AUG20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Delhi – Vienna 29MAR20 – 31AUG20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly