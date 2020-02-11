Turkish Airlines in the second half of February 2020 is temporary increasing capacity on flights to Southern Africa. Planned changes as follow.
Istanbul – Cape Town 18FEB20 – 28FEB20 777-300ER replaces A330-300, 1 daily
Istanbul – Johannesburg – Durban 15FEB20 – 27FEB20 777-300ER replaces A330-300, 4 weekly
Istanbul – Johannesburg – Maputo 14FEB20 – 28FEB20 777-300ER replaces A330-300, 3 weekly
Turkish Airlines Feb 2020 Southern Africa aircraft changes
