Asiana Airlines S20 Singapore aircraft changes as of 10FEB20

Asiana Airlines in last week’s schedule update further revised planned Seoul Incheon – Singapore operation, as the airline continues A350-900XWB service on/after 29MAR20, as OZ751/752, replacing A330-300. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline is expanding overall frequency from 10 to 14 weekly, as OZ753/754 operates daily with Airbus A321neo, instead of 767/A330.



OZ751 ICN1610 – 2130SIN 359 D

OZ753 ICN1930 – 0130+1SIN 32Q D



OZ754 SIN0245 – 1015ICN 32Q D

OZ752 SIN2240 – 0610+1ICN 359 D