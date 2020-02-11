SaudiGulf Airlines from March 2020 plans to launch service to Egypt, as the airline schedules Riyadh – Cairo route. From 04MAR20, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route 6 times weekly.
6S181 RUH1905 – 2055CAI 320 135
6S183 RUH2315 – 0105+1CAI 320 467
6S184 CAI0155 – 0525RUH 320 157
6S182 CAI2145 – 0115+1RUH 320 135
SaudiGulf Airlines plans Riyadh – Cairo service from March 2020
