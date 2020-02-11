American Airlines in recent schedule update filed temporary aircraft changes for Philadelphia – Edinburgh route. From Philadelphia, Boeing 767-300ER to operate this route from 28MAR20 to 05APR20, instead of Boeing 757. Additional changes remain likely.
AA278 PHL2115 – 0915+1EDI 763
AA279 EDI1110 – 1340PHL 763
American Airlines Philadelphia – Edinburgh late-March 2020 aircraft changes
