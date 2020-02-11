American Airlines in recent schedule update filed Boeing 767-300ER service on flights between Florida and Los Angeles, scheduled once a day. Planned operation based on schedule listing as of 09FEB20 as follows.
Miami – Los Angeles 29MAR20 – 03JUN20 1 daily
Orlando – Los Angeles 08APR20 – 06MAY20 1 daily (one-way from Orlando)
American Airlines adds Boeing 767 Florida – Los Angeles service in S20
