Silk Air Feb/Mar 2020 Mainland China service updates as of 12FEB20

Silk Air on Monday morning (10FEB20) further revised planned service to Mainland China, from mid-Feb 2020 to late-Mar 2020. Latest update now sees the airline serving Chongqing once a week, while cancelling service to Chengdu, Shenzhen and Xiamen. This was also announced in the airline’s statement on Monday.



Following information is based on schedule listing as of 0330GMT 12FEB20.



Singapore – Chengdu 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 10 weekly service cancelled

Singapore – Chongqing 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly

Singapore – Shenzhen 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 12 weekly service cancelled

Singapore – Xiamen 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 6-7 weekly service cancelled