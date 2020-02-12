Silk Air Feb/Mar 2020 Mainland China service updates as of 12FEB20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Silk Air on Monday morning (10FEB20) further revised planned service to Mainland China, from mid-Feb 2020 to late-Mar 2020. Latest update now sees the airline serving Chongqing once a week, while cancelling service to Chengdu, Shenzhen and Xiamen. This was also announced in the airline’s statement on Monday.

Following information is based on schedule listing as of 0330GMT 12FEB20.

Singapore – Chengdu 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 10 weekly service cancelled
Singapore – Chongqing 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 1 weekly
Singapore – Shenzhen 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 12 weekly service cancelled
Singapore – Xiamen 16FEB20 – 28MAR20 6-7 weekly service cancelled

Twitter LinkedIn
