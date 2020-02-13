British Airways resumes Newquay service in 3Q20

British Airways in summer 2020 season is resuming service to Newquay, last served until October 2003. From 02JUL20 to 07SEP20, the oneWorld carrier will operate 5 weekly London Heathrow – Newquay flights, with Airbus A319 aircraft.



BA1350 LHR0640 – 0750NQY 319 6

BA1350 LHR0700 – 0810NQY 319 4

BA1350 LHR1805 – 1915NQY 319 15

BA1350 LHR1910 – 2020NQY 319 7



BA1351 NQY0910 – 1020LHR 319 4

BA1351 NQY0955 – 1105LHR 319 6

BA1351 NQY2015 – 2125LHR 319 15

BA1351 NQY2125 – 2235LHR 319 7



BA last served Newquay from London Heathrow through franchise carrier as London Heathrow – Plymouth – Newquay – London Heathrow with Dash 7 and Dash 8until March 1997. It then served Newquay from London Gatwick until October 2003.