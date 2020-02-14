Thai Airways International in summer 2020 season is adjusting Bangkok – Seoul Incheon frequencies, as nonstop service reduces from 25 to 21 weekly. The 4 weekly TG688/689 service is cancelled for summer season, with the exception of certain dates.
TG654 BKK1245 – 2010ICN 788 D
TG658 BKK2310 – 0635+1ICN 773 D
TG656 BKK2330 – 0655+1ICN 777 D
TG659 ICN0935 – 1325BKK 773 D
TG657 ICN1020 – 1410BKK 777 D
TG655 ICN2120 – 0110+1BKK 788 D
Thai Airways International S20 Seoul service changes
