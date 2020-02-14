US-Bangla Airlines starting next week is expanding service to Muscat and Kuala Lumpur, as the airline introduces additional frequencies.
Dhaka – Chittagong – Muscat eff 17FEB20 Increase from 6 to 7 weekly
BS321 DAC2110 – 2210CGP2245 – 0200+1MCT 738 D
BS322 MCT0300 – 0930CGP1010 – 1100DAC 738 D
Dhaka – Kuala Lumpur eff 18FEB20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly
BS315 DAC0850 – 1450KUL 738 D
BS313 DAC2000 – 0200+1KUL 738 246
BS314 KUL0300 – 0500DAC 738 357
BS316 KUL1550 – 1750DAC 738 D
US-Bangla Airlines expands Kuala Lumpur / Muscat service from Feb 2020
Posted
US-Bangla Airlines starting next week is expanding service to Muscat and Kuala Lumpur, as the airline introduces additional frequencies.