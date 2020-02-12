British Airways Hong Kong Feb - Apr 2020 inventory changes as of 12FEB20

British Airways this week filed inventory changes for London Heathrow – Hong Kong route, as the airline closed reservation for 1 of 2 daily flights, from 13FEB20 to 19APR20. BA027/028 will continue to operate during this period.



BA027 LHR2100 – 1655+1HKG 388 D

BA028 HKG2345 – 0455+1LHR 388 D



BA027/028 switches to 777-300ER from 29MAR20 (LHR departure), while BA031/032 switches from 777-300ER to A380. With this inventory adjustment, BA operates 777-300ER to Hong Kong from 29MAR20 to 19APR20.