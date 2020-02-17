Virgin Atlantic S20 A340-600 operation changes as of 15FEB20

Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 15FEB20’s schedule update filed revised Airbus A340-600 operation for summer 2020 season, effective from 29MAR20. Latest adjustment as follows.



London Heathrow – Atlanta 30MAR20 – 29MAY20 A340-600 replaces A330-300 (Except selected dates in late-May 2020)

London Heathrow – Boston 31MAR20 – 24APR20 A340-600 operates VS011/012 Day 235 (and VS157/158 on 12APR20)

London Heathrow – Delhi A340-600 operates on 17APR20 / 18APR20

London Heathrow – Lagos 30MAR20 – 01AUG20 A330-300 replaces A340-600. Planned A350-1000XWB service from 01AUG20 moves to 02AUG20

London Heathrow – Washington Dulles VS021/022 A340-600 operates on following:

29MAR20 – 25APR20 Daily (Except 16APR20)

28APR20 – 05MAY20 Day 234

12MAY20 – 19MAY20 Day 2

20MAY20 – 31MAY20 Daily



Based on current listing, Virgin Atlantic’s A340-600 scheduled service is now listed until 31MAY20 (Washington Dulles), instead of 31JUL20 (Lagos).