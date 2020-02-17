Lufthansa Group March 2020 China / Hong Kong service changes

Lufthansa Group on Friday 14FEB20 announced extended service reduction to Mainland China and Hong Kong. Planned adjustment as follows.
Austrian
Vienna – Beijing Service to resume on 29MAR20, instead of 01MAR20 (5 weekly 767 previously scheduled in March)
Lufthansa
Following Mainland China service previously scheduled to resume from 01MAR20, is now scheduled from 29MAR20
Frankfurt – Beijing Capital 7 weekly 747-8I
Frankfurt – Shanghai Pu Dong 7 weekly A340-600
Munich – Beijing Capital 5 weekly A350-900XWB
Munich – Shanghai Pu Dong 6 weekly A380
Service to Nanjing, Qingdao and Shenyang has already been cancelled until 28MAR20.
Service to Hong Kong will see frequency variation
Frankfurt – Hong Kong 04MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 747-8I operating
Munich – Hong Kong 17FEB20 – 27MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating
SWISS
Following Mainland China service previously scheduled to resume from 01MAR20, is now scheduled from 29MAR20
Zurich – Beijing Capital 5 weekly A330-300
Zurich – Shanghai Pu Dong 7 weekly A340-300
Hong Kong will see aircraft adjustment
Zurich – Hong Kong 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 A340-300 replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily