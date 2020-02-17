Lufthansa Group March 2020 China / Hong Kong service changes

Lufthansa Group on Friday 14FEB20 announced extended service reduction to Mainland China and Hong Kong. Planned adjustment as follows.

Austrian

Vienna – Beijing Service to resume on 29MAR20, instead of 01MAR20 (5 weekly 767 previously scheduled in March)

Lufthansa

Following Mainland China service previously scheduled to resume from 01MAR20, is now scheduled from 29MAR20

Frankfurt – Beijing Capital 7 weekly 747-8I

Frankfurt – Shanghai Pu Dong 7 weekly A340-600

Munich – Beijing Capital 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Munich – Shanghai Pu Dong 6 weekly A380



Service to Nanjing, Qingdao and Shenyang has already been cancelled until 28MAR20.



Service to Hong Kong will see frequency variation

Frankfurt – Hong Kong 04MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 747-8I operating

Munich – Hong Kong 17FEB20 – 27MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

SWISS

Following Mainland China service previously scheduled to resume from 01MAR20, is now scheduled from 29MAR20

Zurich – Beijing Capital 5 weekly A330-300

Zurich – Shanghai Pu Dong 7 weekly A340-300



Hong Kong will see aircraft adjustment

Zurich – Hong Kong 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 A340-300 replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily