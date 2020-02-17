Cambodia Angkor Air Feb/Mar 2020 Da Nang / Macau service changes

By Jim Liu

Cambodian Angkor Air this month is temporary adjusting operations on selected routes, including flights to Da Nang and Macau. Planned adjustment as follows.

Phnom Penh – Da Nang Reduce from 7 weekly to
17fEB20 – 24FEB20 5 weekly
25FEB20 – 04MAR20 3 weekly

Phnom Penh – Macau 03FEB20 – 01MAR20 1 weekly cancelled