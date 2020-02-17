Cambodian Angkor Air this month is temporary adjusting operations on selected routes, including flights to Da Nang and Macau. Planned adjustment as follows.
Phnom Penh – Da Nang Reduce from 7 weekly to
17fEB20 – 24FEB20 5 weekly
25FEB20 – 04MAR20 3 weekly
Phnom Penh – Macau 03FEB20 – 01MAR20 1 weekly cancelled
Cambodia Angkor Air Feb/Mar 2020 Da Nang / Macau service changes
Posted
Cambodian Angkor Air this month is temporary adjusting operations on selected routes, including flights to Da Nang and Macau. Planned adjustment as follows.