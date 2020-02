Ethiopian Airlines S20 Dublin routing changes as of 17FEB20

Ethiopian Airlines in summer 2020 season is adjusting service to Dublin, as the Star Alliance carrier schedules operation via Vienna, instead of Brussels.



Routing changes as follows.



Addis Ababa – Brussels eff 29MAR20 3 weekly terminator service with 787-8, instead of 787-9 that extends to Dublin (No changes to 4 weekly Addis Ababa – Brussels – Manchester)

Addis Ababa – Vienna – Dublin eff 30MAR20 Dublin service operates via Vienna, instead of Brussels. 3 weekly 787-9 (4 weekly from 07JUN20)

ET724 ADD0025 – 0555VIE0655 – 0835DUB 789 136

ET725 DUB1810 – 2150VIE2250 – 0610+ADD 789 136