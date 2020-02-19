Solomon Airlines NS20 Fiji / Kiribati service changes

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Solomon Airlines at the launch of Northern summer 2020 season plans to adjust operational days for service to Fiji and Kiribati, accommodating the demand of business and leisure travel. Planned changes as follows.

Honiara – Port Vila – Nadi eff 01APR20 1 weekly service moves to Wednesday departure from Honiara, replacing Monday
IE702 HIR1515 – 1715VLI1800 – 2030NAN 320 3
IE703 NAN0930 – 1000VLI1045 – 1245HIR 320 4

Honiara – Tarawa eff 30MAR20 1 weekly service moves to Monday departure from Honiara, replacing Wednesday
IE720 HIR1515 – 1900TRW 320 1
IE721 TRW1000 – 1145HIR 320 2

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.