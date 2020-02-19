Solomon Airlines NS20 Fiji / Kiribati service changes

Solomon Airlines at the launch of Northern summer 2020 season plans to adjust operational days for service to Fiji and Kiribati, accommodating the demand of business and leisure travel. Planned changes as follows.



Honiara – Port Vila – Nadi eff 01APR20 1 weekly service moves to Wednesday departure from Honiara, replacing Monday

IE702 HIR1515 – 1715VLI1800 – 2030NAN 320 3

IE703 NAN0930 – 1000VLI1045 – 1245HIR 320 4



Honiara – Tarawa eff 30MAR20 1 weekly service moves to Monday departure from Honiara, replacing Wednesday

IE720 HIR1515 – 1900TRW 320 1

IE721 TRW1000 – 1145HIR 320 2