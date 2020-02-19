British Airways in winter 2020/21 season plans to increase selected long-haul service at London Gatwick, reflected in last week’s schedule update. Planned adjustment as follows.
London Gatwick – Cancun eff 06DEC20 Increase from 5 to 6 weekly
BA2203 LGW1050 – 1650CUN 777 x467
BA2203 LGW1305 – 1905CUN 777 6
BA2201 LGW1330 – 1930CUN 777 7
BA2202 CUN1835 – 0845+1LGW 777 x467
BA2202 CUN2050 – 1100+1LGW 777 6
BA2200 CUN2115 – 1125+1LGW 777 7
London Gatwick – Cape Town eff 10JAN21 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly
BA2041 LGW2000 – 0945+1CPT 777 x25
BA2040 CPT1930 – 0535+1LGW 777 14
BA2040 CPT2010 – 0615+1LGW 777 257
London Gatwick – St. Lucia eff 25OCT20 Increase from 7 to 9 weekly
BA2159 LGW1005 – 1500UVF 777 D
BA2151 LGW1220 – 1715UVF 777 36
BA2150 UVF1845 – 0705+1LGW 777 36
BA2158 UVF2010 – 0830+1LGW 777 36
BA2158 UVF2045 – 0905+1LGW 777 x236
BA2158 UVF2050 – 0910+1LGW 777 2
British Airways NW20 London Gatwick long-haul increases
Posted
British Airways in winter 2020/21 season plans to increase selected long-haul service at London Gatwick, reflected in last week’s schedule update. Planned adjustment as follows.