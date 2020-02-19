STARLUX reduces Da Nang service in Feb/Mar 2020

By Jim Liu

STARLUX Airlines starting next week is reducing Taipei Taoyuan – Da Nang service, currently served twice daily. From 24FEB20 to 31MAR20, the airline will operate this route once daily, with Airbus A321neo aircraft.

JX701 TPE0740 – 0935DAD 32Q x7
JX701 TPE0750 – 0935DAD 32Q 7

JX702 DAD1035 – 1420TPE 32Q D

