STARLUX Airlines starting next week is reducing Taipei Taoyuan – Da Nang service, currently served twice daily. From 24FEB20 to 31MAR20, the airline will operate this route once daily, with Airbus A321neo aircraft.
JX701 TPE0740 – 0935DAD 32Q x7
JX701 TPE0750 – 0935DAD 32Q 7
JX702 DAD1035 – 1420TPE 32Q D
STARLUX reduces Da Nang service in Feb/Mar 2020
Posted
STARLUX Airlines starting next week is reducing Taipei Taoyuan – Da Nang service, currently served twice daily. From 24FEB20 to 31MAR20, the airline will operate this route once daily, with Airbus A321neo aircraft.