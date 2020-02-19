Qatar Airways earlier this month expanded codeshare network with British Airways, now covering service to/from London Gatwick, as well as additional routes between Heathrow and Germany. Planned codeshare routes below went into effect on 10FEB20 (or earlier; approximate).
Qatar Airways operated by British Airways
London Gatwick – Edinburgh
London Gatwick – Glasgow
London Gatwick – Jersey
London Heathrow – Dusseldorf
London Heathrow – Hannover
Qatar Airways expands British Airways European codeshare from Feb 2020
