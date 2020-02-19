Qatar Airways expands British Airways European codeshare from Feb 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Qatar Airways earlier this month expanded codeshare network with British Airways, now covering service to/from London Gatwick, as well as additional routes between Heathrow and Germany. Planned codeshare routes below went into effect on 10FEB20 (or earlier; approximate).

Qatar Airways operated by British Airways
London Gatwick – Edinburgh
London Gatwick – Glasgow
London Gatwick – Jersey
London Heathrow – Dusseldorf
London Heathrow – Hannover