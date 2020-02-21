Nepal Airlines S20 Tokyo service adjustment as of 20FEB20

Nepal Airlines in recent schedule update filed changes to its Kathmandu – Tokyo Narita service, for summer 2020 season. Subject to Government Approval, the airline now lists 3 weekly flights from 30MAR20, instead of previously listed 2 weekly.



RA433 KTM0100 – 1100NRT 330 135

RA434 NRT1300 – 1730KTM 330 135



The airline is set to launch this route on 02MAR20, previously reported.