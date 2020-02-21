ANA starting next week is adjusting service for Osaka Kansai – Hangzhou service, currently served by Airbus A320 aircraft. Planned changes as follow.
23FEB20 – 29FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled
NH951 KIX1315 – 1520HGH 320 x135
NH952 HGH1620 – 1940KIX 320 x135
ANA Osaka – Hangzhou Feb/Mar 2020 service changes as of 20FEB20
Posted
ANA starting next week is adjusting service for Osaka Kansai – Hangzhou service, currently served by Airbus A320 aircraft. Planned changes as follow.