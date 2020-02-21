Wizz Air discontinues Frankfurt service in late-April 2020

Wizz Air in late-April 2020 is discontinuing service at Frankfurt (FRA), as the airline closed reservation for travel on/after 01MAY20. The airline’s March/April 2020 schedule for Frankfurt (FRA) as follows.



Frankfurt – Budapest 10 weekly A320/321neo until 30APR20

Frankfurt – Kyiv Zhulyany 7 weekly A320 until 30APR20

Frankfurt – Sofia 5 weekly A321 until 27MAR20



The airline will continue to serve Frankfurt market via Hahn Airport (HHN).