Air Corsica in summer 2020 season plans to offer new scheduled service to Sweden, where the airline schedules Bastia – Gothenburg route. From 25APR20 to 03OCT20, this route will be served once weekly, on board its new Airbus A320neo aircraft.
XK290 BIA1600 – 1835GOT 32N 6
XK291 GOT1935 – 2210BIA 32N 6
XK290 operates earlier schedule on 25APR20.
Air Corsica adds Gothenburg service in S20
