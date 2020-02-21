Croatia Airlines in summer 2020 season is adding 2 new routes from Zagreb, including a service resumption. Planned new routes as follow.
Zagreb – Podgorica eff 03MAY20 3 weekly Dash8-Q400 (Service resumption since Feb 2013)
OU330 ZAG1400 – 1520TGD DH4 247
OU331 TGD1600 – 1720ZAG DH4 247
Zagreb – Sofia eff 01MAY20 3 weekly Dash8-Q400
OU318 ZAG0845 – 1130SOF DH4 135
OU319 SOF1210 – 1310ZAG DH4 135
Croatia Airlines S20 network additions
