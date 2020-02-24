Air Canada S20 China / Overall Long-Haul changes as of 21FEB20

Air Canada up to last week filed additional changes to its planned summer 2020 long-haul operation, including Air Canada Rouge.



Latest inventory update now sees service to Mainland China closed for reservation for travel 28MAR20 – 29APR20, while Toronto – Hong Kong cancellation extended to 30APR20, instead of 27MAR20. Planned changes as of 21FEB20 as follows. Note all effective dates and days listed below is based on Canada departure.



Reservation closed 28MAR20 – 29APR20:

Montreal – Shanghai Pu Dong 6 weekly

Toronto – Beijing Capital 1 daily

Toronto – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily

Vancouver – Beijing Capital 1 daily

Vancouver – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily



Other changes:

Calgary – Frankfurt 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 400-seater 777-300ER replaces 787-9 (Previous plan: until 30APR20)

Calgary – London Heathrow Latest aircraft revision. 787-9 replaced by following:

30MAR20 – 31MAR20 787-8

01APR20 – 30APR20 777-200LR

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 A330-300

01JUN20 – 07SEP20 777-300ER

20SEP20 – 24OCT20 A330-300



Montreal – Algiers eff 06JUN20 Planned Air Canada rouge 767 replacing Mainline A330-300 unchanged. Reduce from 5 weekly in S19 to 3 weekly in S20. Planned 4th weekly 24JUN20 – 07SEP20 cancelled

Montreal – Athens Air Canada rouge 2 weekly AC1934/1935 operates for the week of 10SEP20, instead of 18JUN20 – 17SEP20. Peak season frequency is 7 weekly instead of 9

Montreal – Brussels Latest aircraft revision, 787-8 replaced by following:

31MAR20 – 30APR20 A330-300

01MAY20 – 01JUN20 787-8 (-9 on 31MAY20 / 01JUN20)

02JUN20 – 14JUN20 A330-300

15JUN20 – 07SEP20 787-9



Montreal – Dublin 16JUN20 – 26SEP20 787-8 replaces A330-300, 4 weekly (-9 on 18JUN20 and 25JUN20; 787 operation moves forward 2 weeks earlier than planned)

Montreal – Frankfurt 787-9 operates entire summer season, except following by 787-8:

31MAY20 – 14JUN20 Day 37

15JUN20 – 06SEP20 Day 137



Montreal – Lyon Latest service adjustment:

28MAR20 – 30APR20 Increase from 4 to 5 weekly

01MAY20 – 13JUN20 787-8 replaces A330-300 (5th weekly flight from 01JUN20, instead of 30APR20)

30JUN20 – 05SEP20 Increase from 5 to 6 weekly



Montreal – Marseille eff 01JUL20 Air Canada rouge 3 weekly service operates from this date, instead of 10JUN20

Montreal – Shanghai Pu Dong 787-8 replaces -9 during following:

15JUN20 – 29JUN20 Day 14

01JUL20 – 07SEP20 Day x267



Montreal – Tel Aviv Planned increase from 2 to 3 weekly for 06JUL20 – 23SEP20 unchanged. 787-8 previously scheduled to operate entire summer season, is now replaced by following during selected periods:

31MAY20 – 06SEP20 787-9 (Additional capacity with 787-9 operates 3 weekly from 06JUL20 to 06SEP20)

04OCT20 – 21OCT20 A330-300



Montreal – Tokyo Narita 787-8 replaces -9 during following:

31MAY20 – 14JUN20 Daily

16JUN20 – 30JUN20 Day x14

04JUL20 – 06SEP20 Day 267



Montreal – Venice Seasonal 3rd weekly Air Canada rouge service operates 08SEP20 – 26SEP20, instead of 23JUN20 – 26SEP20

Ottawa – London Heathrow Latest aircraft revision, 767-300ER replaced by following

01APR20 – 30MAY20 787-8

31MAY20 – 07SEP20 A330-300 (Previous plan: A330-300 until 29JUN20)

08SEP20 – 24OCT20 787-8



Toronto – Athens Air Canada rouge 2 weekly AC1924/1925 operates for the week of 11SEP20, instead of 19JUN20 – 18SEP20. Peak season frequency is 7 weekly instead of 9

Toronto – Beijing Capital 29APR20 – 07SEP20 787-9 replaces 400-seater 777-300ER (Previous plan: 787-9 operates 29MAR20 – 30APR20; See also first section regarding inventory closure)

Toronto – Berlin Tegel Seasonal 5th weekly Air Canada rouge service revised to 08SEP20 – 19SEP20, instead of 21JUN20 – 19SEP20

Toronto – Brussels eff 01MAY20 Planned service resumption with 5 weekly flights unchanged (AC previously operated Toronto – Manchester – Brussels May 1992 – Feb 1993). 787-8 replaced by 787-9 during following: 31MAY20 – 05SEP20

Toronto – Bucharest 22JUN20 – 11SEP20 Air Canada rouge service operates 2 weekly, instead of planned increase to 3

Toronto – Budapest 16JUN20 – 14SEP20 Air Canada rouge service operates 6 weekly, instead of planned increase to 7

Toronto – Copenhagen

28MAR20 – 30APR20 A330-300 replaces 787-9

01JUN20 – 24OCT20 450-seater 777-300ER replaces 400-seater



Toronto – Frankfurt AC876/877 Revised operational aircraft

29MAR20 – 30MAY20 400-seater 777-300ER (Previously scheduled until 29APR20)

31MAY20 – 24OCT20 787-9



Toronto – Lima eff 14SEP20 Air Canada rouge service increases from 4 to 5 weekly, 767 operating (Previous plan: eff 01JUN20)

Toronto – London Heathrow Latest aircraft changes

AC868/859 eff 01MAY20 A330-300 replaces 777-200LR (Previous plan: eff 29MAR20)

AC856/869 eff 29MAR20 787-9 replaces 777-300ER unchanged, however 787-8 will operate along with -9 from 31MAY20 to 07SEP20 (Previous plan: 787-9 for entire summer season)

AC848/849 eff 01MAY20 450-seater 777-300ER replaces 400-seater (no changes)



Toronto – Madrid Latest aircraft revision. Except April 2020 operated by 787-8, Airbus A330-300 is operating entire summer season 02MAY20 – 24OCT20. Planned 767-300 in first week of May and 787-9 30MAY20 – 24OCT20 has been removed

Toronto – Milan Malpensa A330-300 replaced by following aircraft (Previous plan: A330 operates entire summer season instead of A330/787-8):

01APR20 – 29APR20 787-8

31MAY20 – 07SEP20 787-8



Toronto – Porto Seasonal 4th weekly Air Canada rouge service revised to 10SEP20 – 24SEP20, instead of 19JUN20 – 24SEP20

Toronto – Prague Seasonal 5th weekly Air Canada rouge service revised to 09SEP20 – 18SEP20, instead of 20JUN20 – 18SEP20

Toronto – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 01SEP20 777-300ER continues to operate 1 daily, replacing 787-9 (777-300ER operates entire Northern summer)

Toronto – Shanghai Pu Dong 400-seater 777-300ER replaced by following (See also first section regarding inventory closure)

29MAR20 – 31MAY20 787-9

01JUN20 – 07SEP20 787-8 (Previous plan: 787-9)

08SEP20 – 24OCT20 787-9



Toronto – Tel Aviv 02MAY20 – 31MAY20 777-200LR replaces 787-9

Toronto – Vienna 787-8 replaced by following aircraft:

28MAR20 – 06APR20 A330-300 (Previous plan: until 29APR20)

30APR20 – 24OCT20 787-9



Toronto – Warsaw Seasonal 5th weekly Air Canada rouge service revised to 08SEP20 – 20SEP20, instead of 16JUN20 – 20SEP20

Toronto – Zurich 30APR20 – 30MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, 787-9 operates in May, instead of 777-300ER

Vancouver – Beijing Capital 01AUG20 – 31AUG20 787-9 continues to operate during August 2020, replacing previously planned 777-300ER (787-9 operates entire summer)

Vancouver – Frankfurt 787-9 replaced by following:

01MAY20 – 31MAY20 787-8

01JUL20 – 20SEP20 777-300ER (August 2020 now operated by 777-300ER instead of 787-9)



Vancouver – Osaka Kansai Seasonal service operated by following:

05JUN20 – 01AUG20 5 weekly 787-9

02AUR20 – 07SEP20 6 weekly 787-9

08SEP20 – 24OCT20 1 weekly 787-9 and 5 weekly 787-8 (Previously scheduled for entire summer)



Vancouver – Taipei Taoyuan 20APR20 – 26MAY20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

Vancouver – Zurich Revision to planned 787-8/-9 mix operation

01SEP20 – 07SEP20 5 weekly 787-9

09SEP20 – 30SEP20 4 weekly 787-9, 1 weekly 787-8

02OCT20 – 12OCT20 5 weekly 787-8



Previously reported changes:

Montreal – Geneva 29MAR20 – 05MAY20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly

Montreal – London Heathrow

28MAR20 – 30APR20 A330-300 continues to operate during this period, instead of originally filed 787-9

eff 01MAY20 777-300ER replaces A330-300



Montreal – Nice eff 08MAY20 Mainline A330-300 replaces rouge 767

08MAY20 – 01JUN20 Day 156

03JUN20 – 04JUL20 Day x247

05JUL20 – 26SEP20 Day x27

28SEP20 – 23OCT20 Day 135



Montreal – Paris CDG 02JUL20 – 27AUG20 Increase from 14 to 17 weekly, additional flights operated by A330-300

Montreal – Rome A330-300 replaced by following:

29MAR20 – 28APR20 787-9

eff 30APR20 777-300ER



Montreal – Toulouse eff 04JUN20 5 weekly A330-300, new route

Ottawa – Frankfurt eff 15MAY20 Seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Amsterdam eff 30APR20 777-200LR replaces 787-9 (Previously listed for May 2020) and 777-300ER (Previously listed from 29MAY20)

Toronto – Bogota eff 02JUN20 Air Canada rouge service reduces from 7 to 5 weekly

Toronto – Delhi 29MAR20 – 30APR20 777-300ER replaces 787-9

Toronto – Dubai eff 29MAR20 Summer frequency increases from 3 to 4 weekly (1 weekly 787-8 and 3 weekly -9)

Toronto – Dublin eff 29MAR20 787-9 replaces previously filed 787-8 (28MAR20 – 30APR20) and A330-300 (eff 01MAY20)

Toronto – Munich Operational aircraft changes:

29MAR20 – 29APR20 400-seater 777-300ER replaces A330-300

eff 30APR20 A330-300 replaces 787-9



Toronto – Paris CDG

28MAR20 – 29MAY20 450-seater 777-300ER replaces 400-seater

03JUL20 – 28AUG20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly, additional flights operated by A330-300



Vancouver – Delhi Frequency changes for off-peak season:

29MAR20 – 04MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

05MAY20 – 03JUN20 Increase from 4 to 6 weekly



Vancouver – Hong Kong eff 29MAR20 787-9 replaces 450-seater 777-300ER

Vancouver – London Heathrow eff 30MAY20 Peak season operates 1 daily 777-300ER (400-seater replaces 450-seater), instead of 2 daily 787-8/-9 in S19

Vancouver – Melbourne Service converts from year-round to seasonal, 4 weekly 787-9 operates until 29APR20

Vancouver – Paris CDG eff 02JUN20 A330-300 replaces 787-8, service revised from 4 to 3 weekly