JC Airlines adds Phnom Penh – Chiang Mai service from March 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

JC Airlines (JC Cambodia International) from March 2020 is launching new route to The Host City of Routes Asia 2020, with service offering on Phnom Penh – Chiang Mai route. From 10MAR20, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly.

Following schedule is effective 10MAR20 – 28MAR20.

QD634 PNH1510 – 1650CNX 320 25
QD635 CNX1750 – 1930PNH 320 25

