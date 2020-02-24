JC Airlines (JC Cambodia International) from March 2020 is launching new route to The Host City of Routes Asia 2020, with service offering on Phnom Penh – Chiang Mai route. From 10MAR20, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly.
Following schedule is effective 10MAR20 – 28MAR20.
QD634 PNH1510 – 1650CNX 320 25
QD635 CNX1750 – 1930PNH 320 25
JC Airlines adds Phnom Penh – Chiang Mai service from March 2020
