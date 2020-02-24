Fiji Airways last week further reduced Nadi – Hong Kong service, previously scheduled as 3 weekly flights, instead of 5. From 16FEB20 to 28MAR20, the airline further reduces service to 2 weekly. Airbus A330-200 aircraft operates this route.
FJ391 NAN0820 – 1450HKG 332 46
FJ392 HKG1655 – 0710+1NAN 332 46
Fiji Airways further reduces Hong Kong service in Feb/Mar 2020
Posted
