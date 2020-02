FlyArystan March/April 2020 network expansion

FlyArystan in March and April 2020 plans to expand domestic service, including the launch of 2 new routes from Almaty. Planned new routes as follow.



Almaty – Aktobe eff 20APR20 3 weekly

KC7191 ALA1915 – 2100AKX 320 136

KC7192 AKX2130 – 0100+1ALA 320 136



Almaty – Kostanay eff 12MAR20 1 daily

KC7141 ALA1455 – 1720KSN 320 26

KC7141 ALA1515 – 1740KSN 320 x26



KC7142 KSN1750 – 1955ALA 320 26

KC7142 KSN1810 – 2015ALA 320 135

KC7142 KSN1810 – 2000ALA 320 47



Frequency Increase:

Almaty – Karaganda eff 11MAR20 Increase from 8 to 9 weekly

Almaty – Nur-Sultan eff 27MAR20 Increase from 2 to 3 daily

Almaty – Pavlodar eff 27MAR20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly

Almaty – Shymkent eff 27MAR20 Increase from 7 to 13 weekly