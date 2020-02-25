Thai VietJet Air from April 2020 plans to add new route to Vietnam, where the airline schedules Udon Thani – Ho Chi Minh City route. From 05APR20, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route 4 times weekly.
VZ972 UTH1505 – 1650SGN 320 x246
VZ973 SGN1735 – 1915UTH 320 x246
Thai VietJet Air adds Udon Thani – Ho Chi Minh City service from April 2020
