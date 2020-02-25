American Airlines in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for Philadelphia – Manchester route, for the month of April and May 2020. From 07APR20 to 06MAY20, the oneWorld member schedules Airbus A330-200 aircraft on this route, replacing 767-300ER.
AA734 PHL2125 – 0910+1MAN 332 D
AA735 MAN1110 – 1355PHL 332 D
American Airlines April/May 2020 Manchester aircraft changes
