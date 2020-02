ANA increases Vladivostok service from April 2020

ANA in recent schedule update opened reservation for its planned 3rd weekly Tokyo Narita – Vladivostok service, announced by the airline last month. Planned service launch from 16MAR20 with 2 weekly flights remain unchanged, and the 3rd weekly flight is scheduled to commence on 03APR20.

This route is subject to Government Approval.



NH883 NRT1010 – 1330VVO 320 15

NH883 NRT1210 – 1530VVO 320 3



NH884 VVO1435 – 1550NRT 320 1

NH884 VVO1445 – 1600NRT 320 5

NH884 VVO1630 – 1745NRT 320 3