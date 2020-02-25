Kuwait Airways suspends reservation for selected routes from late-Feb 2020

Kuwait Airways in the last few days closed reservation for service to Iran, Iraq, Thailand and Italy, due to latest Covid-19 development in each country. As of 0200GMT 25FEB20, the airline temporary closed reservation for Thailand and Italy for the next few days, while flights to Iran is closed until late-October for the time being.



Reservation closed 21FEB20 – 24OCT20

Kuwait City – Mashhad 2 weekly

Kuwait City – Tehran Imam Khomeini 3 weekly



Reservation closed 25FEB20 – 05MAR20

Kuwait City – Bangkok 7 weekly

Kuwait City – Milan Malpensa 4 weekly

Kuwait City – Rome 4 weekly



Reservation closed 04MAR20 – 28MAR20

Kuwait City – Najaf 2 weekly (No schedules listed on/after 29MAR20)