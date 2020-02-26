UTair adds seasonal Surgut – Tashkent service in S20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Russian carrier UTair in summer 2020 season is adding new seasonal route to Uzbekistan, which sees the offering of Surgut – Tashkent nonstop flight. Boeing 737-500 aircraft to operate this route once weekly, from 03JUN20 to 01OCT20.

UT709 SGC2005 – 2330TAS 735 3
UT710 TAS0050 – 0420SGC 735 4