Russian carrier UTair in summer 2020 season is adding new seasonal route to Uzbekistan, which sees the offering of Surgut – Tashkent nonstop flight. Boeing 737-500 aircraft to operate this route once weekly, from 03JUN20 to 01OCT20.
UT709 SGC2005 – 2330TAS 735 3
UT710 TAS0050 – 0420SGC 735 4
UTair adds seasonal Surgut – Tashkent service in S20
Posted
Russian carrier UTair in summer 2020 season is adding new seasonal route to Uzbekistan, which sees the offering of Surgut – Tashkent nonstop flight. Boeing 737-500 aircraft to operate this route once weekly, from 03JUN20 to 01OCT20.