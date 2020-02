VietJet Air Feb/Mar 2020 Taiwan service changes as of 25FEB20

Vietjet Air in recent inventory update filed service changes to Taiwan, for February and March 2020. Planned changes as follow.



Can Tho – Taipei Taoyuan 19FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Hanoi – Kaohsiung 03MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Hanoi – Taipei Taoyuan 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Ho Chi Minh City – Kaohsiung Reduce from 14 weekly to

19FEB20 – 29FEB20 7 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly



Ho Chi Minh City – Taichung Reduce from 14 weekly to

19FEB20 – 29FEB20 7 weekly

02MAR20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly



Ho Chi Minh City – Tainan 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly (VJ858)

Ho Chi Minh City – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 3 daily to

19FEB20 – 29FEB20 2 daily

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily