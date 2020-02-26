Virgin Atlantic 2020 A350 operation revision as of 22FEB20

Virgin Atlantic in the last 2 schedule updates gradually adjusted planned Airbus A350-1000XWB operation, for both summer 2020 and winter 2020/21 season. Latest adjustment as follows.
London Heathrow – Atlanta eff 25OCT20 1 daily A350-1000XWB, replacing A330-300 (Reflected in 22FEB20’s schedule update)
London Heathrow – Johannesburg eff 29MAR20 A350-1000XWB replaces 787-9 (No changes)
London Heathrow – Lagos eff 02AUG20 A350-1000XWB replaces A330-300 (Reflected in 15FEB20’s schedule update)
London Heathrow – Los Angeles VS023/024 A350-1000XWB moved forward to 29MAR20, instead of 15APR20 (Reflected in 15FEB20’s schedule update
London Heathrow – New York JFK Previously reported, A350-1000XWB operates 2-3 daily
London Heathrow – San Francisco VS019/020 787-9 continues operating 1 daily on/after 15MAY20, planned A350-100XWB service cancelled (Reflected in 15FEB20’s schedule update. A350 service for winter season removed in 22FEB20’s update)
