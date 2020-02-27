Ethiopian Airlines during summer season plans to increase Addis Ababa – Lome – Houston service, as the airline adds 4th weekly flight. The additional flight will operate between 01JUN20 and 30AUG20, on board Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.
ET546 ADD0830 – 1120LFW1240 – 2120IAH 787 x247
ET547 IAH1600 – 1040+1LFW1240+1 – 2105+1ADD 787 x135
Ethiopian Airlines increases Houston service June - August 2020
Ethiopian Airlines during summer season plans to increase Addis Ababa – Lome – Houston service, as the airline adds 4th weekly flight. The additional flight will operate between 01JUN20 and 30AUG20, on board Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.