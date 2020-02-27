Eurowings/Lufthansa adds Frankfurt – Calgary service from June 2020

Eurowings in summer 2020 season is launching service to Canada, as the airline schedules Frankfurt – Calgary nonstop service. From 01JUN20, Airbus A330-200 aircraft to operate this route 4 times weekly (3 weekly from 09OCT20). This route is available to book under Lufthansa’s LH-coded flight numbers, and previously served by Lufthansa Mainline aircraft until April 2012.



Configuration of the SunExpress Germany A330-200 aircraft is C22E13M156.



EW1260/LH5452 FRA0950 – 1155YYC 332 x247

EW1261/LH5453 YYC1345 – 0720+1FRA 332 x247



Service operates Day 156 from 09OCT20.