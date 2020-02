ANA / Peach March 2020 Asia service changes as of 26FEB20

EDIT: Additional information added as of 0700GMT 27FEB20

ANA Group carriers has filed additional service adjustment for flights to Taiwan and Asia. As of 26FEB20, planned changes as follows.



ANA

Tokyo Haneda – Taipei Song Shan 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 NH853/854 767-300ER replaces 787-8



Peach

Fukuoka – Taipei Taoyuan 02MAR20 – 19MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Okinawa – Bangkok 01MAR20 – 27MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Okinawa – Kaohsiung 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Okinawa – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Okinawa – Taipei Taoyuan 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 1 daily

Osaka Kansai – Hong Kong 01MAR20 – 27MAR20 1 daily cancelled (Originally reduced from 3 to 1 daily)

Osaka Kansai – Kaohsiung 01MAR20 – 18MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Osaka Kansai – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 27MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily

Osaka Kansai – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 4 daily to

01MAR20 – 18MAR20 1 daily

19MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 daily



Sapporo New Chitose – Taipei Taoyuan 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Sendai – Taipei Taoyuan 01MAR20 – 18MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Tokyo Haneda – Seoul Incheon 02MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Tokyo Haneda – Taipei Taoyuan 02MAR20 – 19MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Kaohsiung 01MAR20 – 27MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Taipei Taoyuan Reduce from 3 daily to

01MAR20 – 18MAR20 1 daily

19MAR20 – 27MAR20 2 daily