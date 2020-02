China Airlines Group Feb/Mar 2020 North East Asia changes as of 27FEB20

China Airlines Group has filed service changes for flights to Korea and Japan, mainly focusing on March 2020. Planned changes as follow.

China Airlines

Kaohsiung – Kumamoto 25FEB20 – 23MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Kaohsiung – Okinawa 24FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Kaohsiung – Osaka Kansai 26FEB20 – 10MAR20 11 weekly cancelled

Kaohsiung – Sapporo New Chitose 12MAR20 – 30APR20 5 weekly cancelled

Kaohsiung – Tokyo Narita 02MAR20 – 21MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Tainan – Osaka Kansai 18FEB20 – 02APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Song Shan – Tokyo Haneda 29FEB20 – 15MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Taipei Taoyuan – Fukuoka 21FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 16 weekly to 14 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Hiroshima 26FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Kagoshima 06MAR20 – 16MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 1 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Miyazaki 25FEB20 – 06MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai 01MAR20 – 27MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 daily

Taipei Taoyuan – Sapporo New Chitose 24FEB20 – 29APR20 A330-300 replaces 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Takamatsu Reduce from 6 weekly to

26FEB20 – 06MAR20 Cancelled

07MAR20 – 18MAR20 2 weekly

21MAR20 – 25MAR20 3 weekly



Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita 28FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily

Taipei Taoyuan – Toyama 08MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Mandarin Airlines

Taichung – Okinawa 26FEB20 – 09MAR20 6 weekly cancelled (Except 07MAR20)

Taichung – Tokyo Narita 25FEB20 – 27MAR20 1 daily cancelled

tigerair Taiwan (Reservation closed for following flights. Changes to Korea is excluded from this list)

Taipei Taoyuan – Asahikawa 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Hakodate 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Hanamaki 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Komatsu 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Nagoya 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Saga 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Sendai 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled