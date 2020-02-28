British Airways increases Bangalore service from late-April 2020

British Airways in summer 2020 season is increasing service on London Heathrow – Bangalore service, as the airline increases service from 7 to 10 weekly. Planned frequency increase is scheduled from 23APR20, on board Boeing 777-200ER.



BA119 LHR1415 – 0445+1BLR 351 D

BA121 LHR2105 – 1130+1BLR 777 1

BA121 LHR2235 – 1305+1BLR 777 46



BA120 BLR0005 – 0615LHR 777 1

BA120 BLR0010 – 0620LHR 777 36

BA118 BLR0700 – 1310LHR 351 D



As the airline schedules service increase for entire summer season, the airline’s London Heathrow – Shanghai Pu Dong service will be reduced from 10 to 7 weekly, upon service resumption.