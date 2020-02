Russian carriers March 2020 Korea inventory changes as of 27FEB20

Various Russian carriers in the last few days closed reservation for service to Korea, with the exception of Moscow. Currently most flights are closed for booking during the month of March 2020, including following routes.

Aeroflot operated by Aurora

Khabarovsk – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily closed for reservation

Vladivostok – Busan 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly closed for reservation

Vladivostok – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 daily closed for reservation

Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly closed for reservation

S7 Airlines

Irkutsk – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly closed for reservation

Novosibirsk – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly closed for reservation

Vladivostok – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 12 weekly closed for reservation

Yakutia

Yakutsk – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly closed for reservation (Reservation is also closed for summer season from 29MAR20 for the moment)