Jetstar Japan reduces Tokyo – Taipei service in March 2020

EDIT as of 29FEB20: The airline on late-Friday (28FEB20) announced cancellation for all 7 weekly flights from 02MAR20 to 28MAR20

Jetstar Japan during the month of March 2020 is reducing Tokyo Narita – Taipei Taoyuan service. Previously listed as 7 weekly, the airline will reduce service to 4 weekly, from 01MAR20 to 28MAR20. Airbus A320 aircraft operates this route.



GK011 NRT2310 – 0220+1TPE 320 x246

GK012 TPE0320 – 0730NRT 320 x357