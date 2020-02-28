Silver Airways adds Charleston SC service from late-May 2020

Silver Airways from late-May 2020 is launching new service at Charleston SC, where the airline schedules 3 routes, total 14 weekly flights. The airline’s new ATR72 aircraft will operate following service.
Charleston SC – Fort Lauderdale eff 21MAY20 4 weekly ATR72
3M071 CHS2035 – 2245FLL AT7 x135
3M073 FLL0845 – 1055CHS AT7 x246
Charleston SC – Orlando eff 21MAY20 1 daily 1 daily ATR72
3M091 CHS1155 – 1330MCO AT7 D
3M090 MCO1820 – 1955CHS AT7 D
Charleston SC – Tampa eff 21MAY20 3 weekly ATR72
3M081 CHS2035 – 2220TPA AT7 135
3M083 TPA0910 – 1055CHS AT7 246
