Silver Airways adds Charleston SC service from late-May 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Silver Airways from late-May 2020 is launching new service at Charleston SC, where the airline schedules 3 routes, total 14 weekly flights. The airline’s new ATR72 aircraft will operate following service.

Charleston SC – Fort Lauderdale eff 21MAY20 4 weekly ATR72
3M071 CHS2035 – 2245FLL AT7 x135
3M073 FLL0845 – 1055CHS AT7 x246

Charleston SC – Orlando eff 21MAY20 1 daily 1 daily ATR72
3M091 CHS1155 – 1330MCO AT7 D
3M090 MCO1820 – 1955CHS AT7 D

Charleston SC – Tampa eff 21MAY20 3 weekly ATR72
3M081 CHS2035 – 2220TPA AT7 135
3M083 TPA0910 – 1055CHS AT7 246

Routes Americas 2021

The route development forum for the Americas
Bogotá, Colombia  9 - 11 February 2021

Find out more

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.