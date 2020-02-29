easyJet March 2020 Northern Italy service adjustment as of 0200GMT 29FEB20

easyJet in the last 24-72 hours gradually filed service changes for Northern Italy, for the period of 15MAR20 – 28MAR20. The frequency comparison is based on GDS schedule listing vs info listed on easyJet website’s booking system, as of 0200GMT 29FEB20.
Additional changes remain highly possible.
Milan Malpensa – Amsterdam 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 26 to 24 weekly
Milan Malpensa – Aqaba 26FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled
Milan Malpensa – Barcelona 14MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 24 to 20-21 weekly
Milan Malpensa – Berlin Schoenefeld 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 10 weekly
Milan Malpensa – Bristol 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
Milan Malpensa – Edinburgh 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 9 weekly
Milan Malpensa – Lamezia Terme 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 20 to 13-14 weekly
Milan Malpensa – London Gatwick 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 38 to 28-30 weekly
Milan Malpensa – London Luton 15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 9 weekly
Milan Malpensa – Madrid 15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 10 weekly
Milan Malpensa – Munich 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 8 weekly
Milan Malpensa – Nantes 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly
Milan Malpensa – Palermo 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 21 to 17 weekly
Milan Malpensa – Paris CDG 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 39-40 to 30 weekly
Milan Malpensa – Prague 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 11-12 weekly
Milan Malpensa – Stockholm Arlanda 22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly
Naples – Berlin Schoenefeld 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly
Naples – Geneva 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly
Naples – Lyon 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
Naples – London Stansted 15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly
Naples – Palermo 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly
Naples – Turin 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly
Naples – Venice 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 22 to 14-15 weekly
Naples – Vienna 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly
Venice – Aqaba 29FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled
Venice – Bari 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly
Venice – Basel 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
Venice – Berlin Tegel 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 10-11 weekly
Venice – Bordeaux 13MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly
Venice – Bristol 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly
Venice – Catania 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly
Venice – Edinburgh 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly
Venice – London Gatwick 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 25 to 17-19 weekly
Venice – Lyon 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly
Venice – Nice 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
Venice – Paris CDG 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 17 to 11-12 weekly
Venice – Seville 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly
easyJet March 2020 Northern Italy service adjustment
