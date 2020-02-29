easyJet March 2020 Northern Italy service adjustment as of 0200GMT 29FEB20

easyJet in the last 24-72 hours gradually filed service changes for Northern Italy, for the period of 15MAR20 – 28MAR20. The frequency comparison is based on GDS schedule listing vs info listed on easyJet website’s booking system, as of 0200GMT 29FEB20.



Additional changes remain highly possible.



Milan Malpensa – Amsterdam 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 26 to 24 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Aqaba 26FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Milan Malpensa – Barcelona 14MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 24 to 20-21 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Berlin Schoenefeld 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 10 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Bristol 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Edinburgh 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 9 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Lamezia Terme 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 20 to 13-14 weekly

Milan Malpensa – London Gatwick 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 38 to 28-30 weekly

Milan Malpensa – London Luton 15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 9 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Madrid 15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 10 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Munich 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 8 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Nantes 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Palermo 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 21 to 17 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Paris CDG 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 39-40 to 30 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Prague 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 11-12 weekly

Milan Malpensa – Stockholm Arlanda 22MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Naples – Berlin Schoenefeld 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

Naples – Geneva 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

Naples – Lyon 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Naples – London Stansted 15MAR20 – 21MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly

Naples – Palermo 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

Naples – Turin 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

Naples – Venice 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 22 to 14-15 weekly

Naples – Vienna 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly

Venice – Aqaba 29FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Venice – Bari 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly

Venice – Basel 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Venice – Berlin Tegel 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 10-11 weekly

Venice – Bordeaux 13MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Venice – Bristol 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

Venice – Catania 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 12 weekly

Venice – Edinburgh 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

Venice – London Gatwick 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 25 to 17-19 weekly

Venice – Lyon 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

Venice – Nice 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Venice – Paris CDG 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 17 to 11-12 weekly

Venice – Seville 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly