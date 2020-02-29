Ryanair closes Aqaba – Italy bookings in March 2020

Ryanair since 28FEB20 suspended bookings for service between Aqaba and Italy, in addition to previously reported Amman. For flights between Aqaba and Italy, reservation is not available for travel for the rest of winter season, until 28MAR20.



Aqaba – Milan Bergamo 2 weekly

FR6920 AQJ1245 – 1555BGY 73Q 3

FR6920 AQJ204 – 2355BGY 73Q 7



FR6919 BGY0700 – 1210AQJ 73Q 3

FR6919 BGY1500 – 2010AQJ 73Q 7



Aqaba – Rome Ciampino 2 weekly

FR6767 AQJ1135 – 1430CIA 73Q 26

FR6766 CIA0635 – 1110AQJ 73Q 26



These service are operated by Malta Air Boeing 737-800.